DeFi continues its downward trend. Aave, Compound, and Maker are all trading in the red again today. DeFi is suffering as uncertainty grips the crypto market. Aave, Compound, and Maker recorded losses of around 8% today, continuing a downward trend that’s been playing out since mid-May. Compound is now down 72% from its May highs, while Aave and Maker are down 68% and 64%. Sushi, Synthetix, and Uniswap, widely regarded as DeFi “blue chips,” have also been hit with significant losses throughout this week.