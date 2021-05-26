Pandemic-era chicken raising: what is it and should you do it?
Experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. Meet two Seattle mayoral candidates. Also, the pros and cons of urban chicken-keeping. During the pandemic, local officials converted hotels into individualized, long-term shelters for those experiencing homelessness. Seattle Times reporter Sydney Brownstone joins Bill Radke today to talk about how this and other new approaches to homelessness create a divide in who can get critical services. Meet Lance Randall and Casey Sixhiller -- two of the 15 people running to be the mayor of Seattle. Also, the pros and cons of urban chicken-keeping, as explained by KUOW reporter Joshua McNichols.kuow.org