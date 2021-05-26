Cancel
Seattle, WA

Pandemic-era chicken raising: what is it and should you do it?

By Bill Radke
KUOW
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperiencing homelessness during the pandemic. Meet two Seattle mayoral candidates. Also, the pros and cons of urban chicken-keeping. During the pandemic, local officials converted hotels into individualized, long-term shelters for those experiencing homelessness. Seattle Times reporter Sydney Brownstone joins Bill Radke today to talk about how this and other new approaches to homelessness create a divide in who can get critical services. Meet Lance Randall and Casey Sixhiller -- two of the 15 people running to be the mayor of Seattle. Also, the pros and cons of urban chicken-keeping, as explained by KUOW reporter Joshua McNichols.

kuow.org
