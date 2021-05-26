Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action
The Jackass boys are working on their fourth and potentially final installment of their film series, and the world couldn’t be happier. Unless you happen to be someone like former participant Bam Margera, who has been locked in a recent feud with Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the team. That drama has now gotten to the point where director Jeff Tremaine has taken legal action, and filed a temporary restraining order against Margera.www.cinemablend.com