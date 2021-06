A five-week-old baby in Alabama who was reported missing and then found buried in a rural grave was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, court records show. The affidavit concerning 32-year-old Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr and the murder of his infant son CJ revealed no further information. The charging documents state that CJ was killed on Monday between 3.45pm and 10.49pm, AL.com reported. The latter time was when Mr Whisnand called 911 from a gas station to report his son missing. The father has been charged with capital murder as the victim is younger than 14. Court...