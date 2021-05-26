Cancel
Crookston, MN

Ward 1 Crookston City Council Member Jerde hosting 2 upcoming chats

Crookston Daily Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings Ward 1 Residents of the City of Crookston:. As many of you may know, the council has approved the public hearing for the proposed reorganization of city departments. The proposed reorganization is a means to eliminate duplication of cost for services, provide greater efficiency, cost saving, transparency and streamlining of processes. WIth this proposal, comes difficult decisions including the dissolution of CHEDA and the creation of a separate Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) as well as Community Development Department under the city. One of the goals of this proposal is to provide a seamless transition without disrupting services.

