Fire up the Johnny Cash and get your protective glasses out because 2021's first solar eclipse is here (and it's the only one you might be able to see, if you're stationed in the right part of the globe). On June 10, the darkened new moon will slide in front of the sun, resulting in a "ring of fire" eclipse visible in some parts of North America and across parts of Europe and Asia. We've got all of the details you need right here -- including a livestream for those unfortunate enough to be far from the path of the eclipse (hey Oceania, South America and Africa!)