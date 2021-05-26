Alan Partridge takes the stage with a Stratagem to heal Britain
Alan Partridge is to embark on a UK arena tour to heal a “scissored isle” that is less united than ever. In the new stage show Stratagem, Steve Coogan will once more don the blazer of the indefatigable broadcaster as he ponders a harmonious way forward in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic. “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more,” runs the announcement.www.theguardian.com