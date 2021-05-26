Alan Partridge takes the stage with a Stratagem to heal Britain

Richard Madeley is being sent up for going “full Alan Partridge” on Good Morning Britain.The broadcaster was standing in as co-host of the ITV show alongside Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday (3 June), when the pair discussed the Covid vaccination.More specifically, they were addressing results of a survey that found that one in five 18 to 29-year-olds would either refuse to take the vaccine when its offered to them or are undecided.When Madeley asked whether people should be “restricted” from events for refusing the vaccine, Hawkins said: “It’s hard, isn’t it? Because I think you have the vaccine for yourself, but...