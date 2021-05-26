Cancel
Alan Partridge takes the stage with a Stratagem to heal Britain

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Partridge is to embark on a UK arena tour to heal a “scissored isle” that is less united than ever. In the new stage show Stratagem, Steve Coogan will once more don the blazer of the indefatigable broadcaster as he ponders a harmonious way forward in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic. “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more,” runs the announcement.

TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Alan Partridge: Matt Smith returns to TV for first time in four years in surprise cameo

Matt Smith made a surprise cameo in This Time with Alan Partridge on Friday night (14 May), marking his first scripted TV appearance in four years.The Doctor Who star, who last appeared on the small screen as Prince Philip in The Crown, joined This Time as a journalist, Dan Milner, who had criticised Partridge’s show, only to regret doing so when Steve Coogan’s character retaliated by dropping references to a presenter Milner was having an affair with.Milner’s scene saw him call the show within the show “lousy”, criticising its “chit chat and banter” and Partridge’s interview with the inventor...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

GMB viewers compare Richard Madeley to Alan Partridge after ‘unbelievable’ Covid vaccine comments

Richard Madeley is being sent up for going “full Alan Partridge” on Good Morning Britain.The broadcaster was standing in as co-host of the ITV show alongside Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday (3 June), when the pair discussed the Covid vaccination.More specifically, they were addressing results of a survey that found that one in five 18 to 29-year-olds would either refuse to take the vaccine when its offered to them or are undecided.When Madeley asked whether people should be “restricted” from events for refusing the vaccine, Hawkins said: “It’s hard, isn’t it? Because I think you have the vaccine for yourself, but...
TV & Videosculturedvultures.com

This Time With Alan Partridge: Season 2 REVIEW – Lights, Camera, Partridge

Alan Partridge’s prime-time appearances have always been vaguely skit-based, going back to the Knowing Me, Knowing You days when Rebecca Front, Doon Makichan, and Patrick Marber would play a vaguely recognisable celebrity archetype for ten minutes each. They never crossed over into being a sketch show, but they weren’t a million miles away either.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Richard Madeley is back on GMB – and inevitably Alan Partridge is trending

It has now been almost three months since Piers Morgan’s explosive exit from Good Morning Britain (GMB), and the gaping hole he has left in the show remains to be filled.Rumours have swirled over who could replace the broadcasting behemoth, with the likes of Ben Shephard, Adil Ray and Kay Burley all among the potential candidates.Presenting legend Richard Madeley, 64, has been tipped as a frontrunner, having admitted he’d be “bonkers” to turn down the role if ITV were to give him a call.The formerThis Morning host returned to the spot on Thursday – having stood in for Morgan...
TV & Videosabc17news.com

GB News launches in Britain to take on ‘woke warriors’

GB News wants to make one thing very clear: The upstart TV channel does not see itself as the British Fox News. “That is an easy, inaccurate shorthand for what we are trying to do,” Andrew Neil, the former BBC host who is the chairman of the network, said in a recent interview with the Evening Standard newspaper.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Good Morning Britain hosts confused as Jools Holland fails to turn up for interview

The hosts of Good Morning Britain were left confused when Jools Holland failed to turn up for his interview.Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard were expecting to see the pianist and TV personality on Thursday morning (10 June), but he was nowhere to be seen.Holland was set to join the pair for a virtual chat alongside Vic Reeves – real name Jim Moir – who previously appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox.According to Shephard, Holland had been sent a Zoom link ahead of the interview, but had failed to activate it. “He may have run off to sea or the circus...
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Henry Normal - The Escape Plan

Edge Street Live Presents: The one and only Henry Normal, with his Escape Plan show, Live at Kings Place on November 23rd 2020. Event has been postponed until 27th Oct 2021. Info: Coronavirus restrictions. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for...
MusicNME

Skin, Lulu, Alison Moyet and more among Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Skunk Anansie‘s Skin, Lulu, Alison Moyet and more are among the musical stars to receive honours from The Queen in the 2021 Birthday Honours list. The annual list of recipients was announced yesterday (June 11) to mark the monarch’s birthday, and also sees England footballers Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson nominated for their services to the game.
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Queen’s Honours list: Prue Leith, Arlene Phillips and Rob Rinder among stars recognised

Prue Leith, Arlene Phillips and Robert Rinder are just some of the figures from the world of entertainment who have been honoured in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday list. Receiving the top honours of a damehood are The Great British Bake Off presenter Prue Leith, for services to food, broadcasting and charity, and former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips, for services to dance and charity.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Britain’s Grosvenor Takes Minority Stake in Roland Mouret’s Business

LONDON — Property giant Grosvenor Britain & Ireland is redefining the landlord relationship, taking a minority stake in one of its longstanding fashion tenants, Roland Mouret. An announcement is expected today. The stake in Mouret’s business marks the first time that Grosvenor, one of the largest property owners in Britain...
MusicNME

Shaun Keaveny to leave BBC Radio 6 Music after 14 years

Shaun Keaveny has announced that he is leaving BBC Radio 6 Music after 14 years of presenting on the station. Sharing a statement this afternoon (June 11), the broadcaster said of his departure: “Things change, places change, people change, and it’s time for a change, after 14 years (it will seem longer to many) I’m leaving 6 Music.”
Politicsinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Cameras follow Bristol mayor Marvin Rees in the aftermath of the Colston statue removal

Pick of the day: Statue Wars: One Summer In Bristol. This thought-provoking film follows Bristol’s mayor Marvin Rees, the only mayor of black African heritage in any major European city, during the weeks that followed last summer’s tearing down of the statue of Edward Colston. The 17th-century slave-owner’s effigy was dumped into Bristol’s harbour at the height of British protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, and Rees found himself caught in the eye of the ensuing storm. With counter-protests from “football supporters” and biker gangs, Rees remains admirably calm as he balances the conflicting views of his electorate.
TV Showsinews.co.uk

The 10 best TV shows to watch this week, from Lupin to Clarkson’s Farm

The second instalment of the hit French thriller picks up in the aftermath of the kidnap of Assane’s (Omar Sy) son Raoul by one of Pellegrini’s many scary associates. Top of the suave robber’s to-do list, then, is to get his boy home safe and well, but it’s not that simple when the police are hot on his tail.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Icing on the cake! Bake Off judge Prue Leith and Strictly queen Arlene Phillips are both made dames while Bond villain Jonathan Pryce is knighted and veteran singers Lulu and Engelbert Humperdinck also get gongs

Television chef and Great British Bake Off judge PRUE LEITH has had her distinguished career recognised with a damehood. The South African-born restaurateur, 81, is among a host of stars from the worlds of film, music and entertainment on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. She is joined by former Strictly...
TennisThe Guardian

TV Tonight: Peter Crouch’s Euro-banter live from Wembley

As the delayed Euros finally kick off, the former England striker Peter Crouch presents this late night entertainment show welcoming celebrity guests to analyse all the action from the competing home nations of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as predicting how they will fare in the rest of the tournament. Maya Jama co-presents, while music comes from comic Alex Horne and his house band, the Horne Section – all beamed live from Wembley. Ammar Kalia.
Theater & Danceirvinetimes.com

Dancing queen Arlene Phillips made dame in birthday honours

A staple of the worlds of dance, theatre and television, former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips has been made a dame. Recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to dance and charity, Phillips, 78, first found fame when she created the provocative dance group Hot Gossip in 1974.
RelationshipsCNN

Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret wedding

(CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married fiancée Carrie Symonds in a wedding carried out in secrecy at Westminster Cathedral in London. The "small ceremony" took place on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said. The spokesman added that the couple will celebrate again with family and friends...
Celebritiesirvinetimes.com

Kate Garraway’s mother treated in hospital following fall

Kate Garraway has said her mother was taken to hospital after breaking her foot in a fall. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, wrote on Instagram that her mother was recovering at home having been fitted with a surgical boot. The presenter, whose husband Derek Draper spent a year in...