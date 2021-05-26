Enspectra Health
Enspectra Health Receives $4.0 Million NIH Grant to Advance a New Field of Virtual Biopsies. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspectra Health, a digital health company dedicated to pioneering the field of virtual biopsies, announced today that it has received a Phase IIB award of $4.0 million under the National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) for the continued development of its novel imaging technology to aid in the evaluation of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSCs).www.thepress.net