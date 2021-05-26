Cancel
Health

Enspectra Health Receives $4.0 Million NIH Grant to Advance a New Field of Virtual Biopsies. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspectra Health, a digital health company dedicated to pioneering the field of virtual biopsies, announced today that it has received a Phase IIB award of $4.0 million under the National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) for the continued development of its novel imaging technology to aid in the evaluation of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSCs).

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

