Enspectra Health

Every second of every day, someone aged 65 or older falls in the United States, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fall injuries are treated at the emergency room every 13 seconds, and claim a life every 20 minutes. Falls are often the result of one or more underlying causes, and risk factors such as medications, health conditions or environment can greatly increase the chance of a fall. A Health Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) program aimed at preventing falls will be held on Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uniontown YMCA, 1 YMCA Drive, Uniontown.