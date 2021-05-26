Cancel
Movies

Dave Chappelle documentary to close Tribeca Film Festival

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYGbb_0aC8HWPL00

May 26 (UPI) -- Dave Chappelle's upcoming documentary will close the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

The Tribeca Film Festival said Wednesday that Chappelle's untitled film will have its world premiere at Radio City Music Hall in June.

The new documentary explores the challenges facing a rural town in Ohio during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also depicts the emotions of the Black Lives Matter movement how the town's youth started holding weekly marches and rallies.

Chappelle is seen providing comedic and economic relief during an unforgettable summer with neighbors, friends and fellow comedians.

Chappelle produced the film, which is directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Reichert and Bognar are known for directing the 2019 documentary American Factory.

"Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor," Chappelle said. "Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to."

The 20th annual Tribeca Film Festival will take place June 9-20 in New York. In the Heights, a new film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical, will open the festival.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will close with the world premiere of an untitled Dave Chappelle-produced documentary, produced and directed by Oscar- and Emmy-winning American Factory filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, exploring the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer through the lens of a small Ohio community.