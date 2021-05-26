Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Of Mice and Men, Mob and Dispatch among those releasing new music [Seven in Seven]

By Michael Christopher For MediaNews Group
Reporter
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Seven in Seven, where each week we would typically take a look at concerts coming to the region. With most shows on hold due to the pandemic, here’s a look at seven of the best albums being released May 28:. Of Mice & Men — "Bloom" At its...

www.thereporteronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Meshell Ndegeocello
Person
Kyp Malone
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
David Bowie
Person
Deitrick Haddon
Person
Gregory Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Of Mice And Men#Heavy Music#Jazz#Mice Men#Apollo Jane Darlingside#Dispatch#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

7 Classic Rock Songs That Made You Question Society

These protest songs were released decades ago and yet their message remains relevant to today’s social, environmental, and political issues. Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Trouble Every Day. It’s about social injustice, racial violence, and sensationalist journalism – three things which still exist today. Frank Zappa wrote...
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat releases ‘Need to Know’

Global superstar Doja Cat releases her newest track “Need To Know” along with an incredible new music video directed by Miles & AJ (Billie Eilish, MGK). “Need To Know” will be featured on Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album Planet Her, which will be released on June 25thth via Kemosabe/RCA Records.
MusicYour EDM

Pretence Brings Energy & “Emotions” with New Track via Uprise Music [LISTEN]

Pretence explores his softer, melodic side with “Emotions,” out now. We’ve heard a range of productions with brooding intensity from Pretence in the past, but nothing quite like this. “Emotions” puts forth a feelsy, atmospheric soundscape that quickly switches into a killer drop, complete with a groove-ridden, wubby bassline. Pretence...
Theater & DanceYour EDM

[PREMIERE] Maliboux Drops New Music Video For “Freakshow” via Space yacht

Maliboux just dropped his newest banger this past Friday, and the music video just dropped today via Space Yacht. The song itself is exactly what you want at peak set time, full of exceptionally wonky bass lines and a memorable vocal hook that’ll have you singing along in the club as you wriggle a couple screws loose yourself with all the headbanging you’re doing.
Musicrock947.com

Paramore releases ‘Twilight’ soundtrack songs to streaming services

‘s Twilight soundtrack songs are finally on streaming services. The tracks “Decode” and “I Caught Myself,” which Hayley Williams and company recorded for the insanely popular 2008 vampire romance film, had previously only been available to purchase via the physical and digital versions of the Twilight album. Now, they’re available as individual to stream to your heart’s content.
Rock Musicdailyrindblog.com

Snarky Puppy Bandleader and GroundUP Music Founder Michael League Releases Debut Solo Album, ‘So Many Me’

Michael League is a 4X GRAMMY Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, record label founder, composer, producer, arranger, and so on. League is the leader and founder of big band groups Snarky Puppy and Bokanté, while also contributing to a wide range of artists including David Crosby, Esperanza Spalding, Michael McDonald, Kirk Franklin, Jacob Collier, Laura Mvula, Chris Potter, TOKiMONSTA, Susana Baca, and more.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

New music: 5 hot albums that need to be on your radar in July

——— “Blue Banisters,” Lana Del Rey. Del Rey has been on quite a roll over the past 10 years, beginning with the deliriously good major label debut “Born to Die” in 2012 and continuing through such stellar efforts as 2014’s “Ultraviolence” and 2017’s “Lust for Life.” All told, she’s fashioned one of the best pop music catalogs of the last 10 years. And we can’t to hear this new addition — Del Rey’s eighth studio album overall — which quickly follows the March release of “Chemtrails over the Country Club.” “Blue Banisters” is due out July 4.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Sullivan King – LOUD

‘If you don’t wish to proceed on your current trip, we regret to inform you that the boarding doors have been securely locked,’ we’re ominously told during LOUD’s opening track, And We Wish You The Best Of Luck. Thankfully, this half-hour in the cacophonous company of Keaton Prescott, better known as Sullivan King, is a trip worth taking.
Nashville, TNwmot.org

Gabe Dixon Releases New Album, 'Lay It On Me'

It’s always exciting when an artist you’ve been a fan of for a long time releases new music, especially when they never disappoint! It seems like Tennessee native Gabe Dixon achieves new heights with each release - it’s a good thing the sky’s the limit! For his new collection, Lay It On Me, he worked with producer, songwriter and a Nashville artist with his own releases as well, Dustin Ransom. Gabe and I caught up via email; he hit the road a couple of weeks ago for his first tour since the pandemic playing keys and singing with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, who just played two nights at Hop Springs Beerpark in Murfreesboro and are playing Arrington, Virginia’s re-worked Lockn’ Farm this year, with The Gabe Dixon Band playing a set as well.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, L’Rain, Hiatus Kaiyote, Mabe Fratti, Birds of Maya, and Eli Keszler. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ at 50, Plus a Meeting of Roots Music and Metallica

The Reverend Shawn Amos (photo by Fred Siegel) The Reverend Shawn Amos has launched a new podcast titled The Cause of It All, which features conversations with other musicians about “race, legacy, and the blues.” The title is shared with that of his latest album (ND review), and both projects highlight Amos’ blues touchstones and celebrate blues as a culture as much as a musical form. Season 1 of the podcast finds Amos talking with Alex Dixon, grandson of blues legend Willie Dixon, and Zakiya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker, who talks about how her father shielded her from racism as a child. Other episodes feature Vaneese Thomas, daughter of Rufus Thomas, who speaks on the role of Black women in the music business, and John Hammond, son of record executive John Hammond Sr.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 21st 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Parker Millsap (Vulnerable), Lucy Dacus (Brando), Southern Avenue (Push Now), Cold War Kids (What You Say), Kate Toupin (Ghost), Ida Mae (Learn To Love You Better), & Lorde (Solar Power)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues featured a show called Ode To...