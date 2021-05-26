Of Mice and Men, Mob and Dispatch among those releasing new music [Seven in Seven]

It’s always exciting when an artist you’ve been a fan of for a long time releases new music, especially when they never disappoint! It seems like Tennessee native Gabe Dixon achieves new heights with each release - it’s a good thing the sky’s the limit! For his new collection, Lay It On Me, he worked with producer, songwriter and a Nashville artist with his own releases as well, Dustin Ransom. Gabe and I caught up via email; he hit the road a couple of weeks ago for his first tour since the pandemic playing keys and singing with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, who just played two nights at Hop Springs Beerpark in Murfreesboro and are playing Arrington, Virginia’s re-worked Lockn’ Farm this year, with The Gabe Dixon Band playing a set as well.