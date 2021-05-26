Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates anniversary of Megan Fox’s first time telling him ‘I love you’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are being praised as “couple goals” after the musician marked the anniversary of the first time the actress told him she loved him.

On Tuesday, the In These Walls singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, acknowledged the important relationship milestone on Twitter, where he wrote: “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today.”

The tweet, which has since been liked more than 56,000 times, prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from fans of the couple.

“You and Megan are literally the cutest. I’m so happy you found each other. You deserve all the love and happiness the world has to offer,” one person commented.

Another said: “This is literally the cutest thing ever.”

“This tweet called me single in so many ways but this is the cutest sh*t ever,” someone else wrote.

Others joked that they would “also remember the exact date of when Megan Fox told me she loved me,” while someone else tweeted: “Ladies he remembered this date. We will not settle for less!”

The couple, who met on the set of the upcoming film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, reportedly began dating in March 2020, with Fox’s then-husband Brian Austin Green confirming in May 2020 that he and the 35-year-old had been on a break since December 2019.

MGK appeared to confirm he and Fox were dating in June 2020, when he tweeted a lyric from his song Bloody Valentine: “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f*ck,” and added: “Life imitated art on that one.”

The singer’s sweet anniversary tribute to Fox comes after the couple found themselves in the spotlight following their appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday .

Ahead of the awards, Fox and MGK posed on the red carpet with their tongues out, with photos showing the singer’s tongue painted black for the event.

In addition to MGK’s unique makeup, the public displays of affection between the couple prompted them to trend on social media the night of the awards.

