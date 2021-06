Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu says he now ignores any messages from people he does not know on social media because he is aware abuse could be waiting for him. The 20-year-old, who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Sheffield United, is part of BT’s Hope United along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Gareth Bale and Andy Robertson – a campaign to raise awareness, drive more support for change and educate the nation on how to use social media better.