As the England, Scotland and Wales squads begin their final preparations for the European Championships, a trio of former managers of the three countries gathered together to assess their nation’s chances. Glenn Hoddle was England manager from 1996 to 1999, Mark Hughes was in charge of Wales between 1999 and 2004, while Gordon Strachan managed Scotland from 2013 to 2017. As a brains trust the one assembled in front of the Telegraph Sport at Betfair’s headquarters in west London would be hard to beat. And the first question put to the threesome was what they were most looking forward to over the coming weeks.