Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights City Council hears update on Van Born project

By Sue Suchyta For MediaNews Group
Dearborn Press & Guide
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi updated the City Council on the Van Born corridor project during its May 25 meeting, and explained the next steps that will occur. Bazzi said he has attended several project meetings since he was appointed mayor four months ago, and said that during the most recent meeting two weeks ago, he and city officials brainstormed with Taylor officials and engineers from Wade Trim to develop an ordinance both cities would adopt.

