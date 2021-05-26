Gov. Kay Ivey awards more than $700,000 to expand broadband in Coffee, Pike counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey signed the medical marijuana bill into law on Monday. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns,” said Ivey in a written statement. “This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied.”