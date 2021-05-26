Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Gov. Kay Ivey awards more than $700,000 to expand broadband in Coffee, Pike counties

By Press Release: Governor Ivey's Office
wtvy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $715,780 to Troy Cablevision to expand broadband services in rural parts of Coffee and Pike counties. The award brings the grand total awarded by Gov. Ivey in May to nearly $18 million to supply high-speed internet to rural communities in Alabama. The Troy Cablevision grant along with 36 other grants were awarded from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. The fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018.

www.wtvy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resource Management#State Services#Broadband Internet#Rural Development#Rural Communities#Coffee Pike#Troy Cablevision#Coffee And Pike#The Alabama Legislature#Gov Kay Ivey#Pike Counties#Gov Ivey#Broadband Services#Rural Alabama#Ala#Awards#Recreation#Partnerships#Rural Parts#Cable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statewcbi.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Montgomery, ALWHNT-TV

Governor Ivey signs medical marijuana bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey signed the medical marijuana bill into law on Monday. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns,” said Ivey in a written statement. “This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied.”
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama StateCullman Times

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting plaintiffs'...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

General Fund passes final vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s General Fund budget received final passage Monday, as lawmakers sent a record-setting $2.4 billion budget to Gov. Kay Ivey for her approval. House Budget Chairman Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, took to the House floor to explain that changes made in the conference committee add about $900,000 from what the Senate passed.
Decatur, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama House agrees to ban on 'vaccine passports'

The Alabama House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring patrons and students to receive the COVID vaccine. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, passed 76 to 17 after a debate that lasted more than three hours. The legislation heads back to the Senate for concurrence or a conference committee.
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama legislators back for final day of 2021 session

Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery today for the final day of the 2021 legislative session. One of the most pressing issues is final approval of the $2.4 billion General Fund budget. Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender affirming treatment for transgender minors. And, lawmakers...
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

Alabama Schools: Fewer COVID-19 Cases Reported in Local School Systems

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 14. The latest report shows a continued drop in cases. Locally, there were 10 or fewer cases in each of the school systems. Outside of the Montgomery metro area, nearby, there were 11 cases in Chilton County Schools.
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge hears arguments on Alabama mega-prison lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County circuit court judge heard arguments Friday on whether to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to stop the progress on Alabama’s multi-billion dollar mega-prison construction plan. Gov. Kay Ivey signed two contracts with the prison giant CoreCivic in February to build two mega-prisons in...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Montgomery, ALWAAY-TV

Gambling bill is not expected to pass

Alabama's lawmakers are making their way back to Montgomery on Sunday. They're awaiting the final day of the legislative session. WAAY 31 spoke with two representatives about what bills might pass on the final day. It seems like people in Alabama won't be going to a gas station to pick...