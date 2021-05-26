Gov. Kay Ivey awards more than $700,000 to expand broadband in Coffee, Pike counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $715,780 to Troy Cablevision to expand broadband services in rural parts of Coffee and Pike counties. The award brings the grand total awarded by Gov. Ivey in May to nearly $18 million to supply high-speed internet to rural communities in Alabama. The Troy Cablevision grant along with 36 other grants were awarded from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. The fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018.www.wtvy.com