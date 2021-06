In just six days, after some 15 months of living under an ever-evolving set of coronavirus restrictions, California is set to reopen. Full stop. Capacity restrictions on businesses are going away. There will be no more color-coded tiers. And although Gov. Gavin Newsom initially had indicated that the state’s mask mandate would remain in place even after other restrictions had been lifted, officials have since said that Californians will no longer have to wear masks, unless a private business decides to continue requiring them.