Remembering heroes lost
El Dorado County Memorial Day ceremonies will again be pre-recorded, broadcast and streamed. “Last month we faced a ‘go, no-go’ decision whether to hold a public Memorial Day ceremony. At the time El Dorado County was struggling to drop out of the COVID-19 orange tier, which restricts public gatherings. We’re still not there. So, there’s no safe option but to hold another virtual ceremony, as was done on previous Memorial and Veterans Days,” said El Dorado County Veterans Alliance President Gary Campbell.www.villagelife.com