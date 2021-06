The following message was sent to all District families Sunday, June 6, 2021 after a Special Board of Education meeting was held regarding the District’s Mask Policy. As you may know, late Friday afternoon, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Commissioner of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) citing that the state plans to change masking guidance for schools. This announcement was unexpected. For clarity, this was a letter of inquiry from the NYSDOH to the CDC; this letter is not new guidance or a new executive order for schools to follow.