Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Expands With 12 More Actors, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s The Sandman has found its Death, along with a dozen new cast members playing popular characters in the streamer’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed comic book series about the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King. But Dream has its siblings, fellow “Endless” who are personifications of abstract concepts like Desire and Despair. The most popular of Dream’s siblings — and the most beloved character of the entire series — is Death, portrayed in Gaiman’s comics as a kindly Goth girl. And taking on this fan-favorite role is The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dee
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#New Netflix Series#Comic Book Series#Netflix Inc#Cast Members#The Good Place#Endless#Twitter#Corinthian#House#Lyta Hall#Sandman Fan#Adaptation#Popular Characters#Casting#Adventures#Cgi#Character Descriptions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

As Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Neil Gaiman’s Sandman Casting

Netflix announced more casting for their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic book series Sandman. According to Gaiman, the series has been updated from the comic book. He said that it will not be the same exact story as the comics, but instead it will be more relevant to a modern audiences. It still seems that the bones of the story are the same.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

With ‘Cruella,’ Kirby Howell-Baptiste Scales Big

The fact that she is now a Disney character didn’t hit Kirby Howell-Baptiste until the press tour for “Cruella,” when journalists started asking her how it felt to join the ranks of Disney legacy. “I was like, ‘oh my God, I never for one second really thought about that,’’ says...
TV & VideosInverse

Why Patton Oswalt needed Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Patton Oswalt and M.O.D.O.K. have one thing in common: They both enjoy a good sit. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lesser-known Marvel supervillain stars in his own adult-oriented clay animation series M.O.D.O.K., streaming May 21 on Hulu. Patton, the celebrated comedian and noted geek who once pitched his own Marvel/Star Wars crossover in a Parks & Recreation filibuster, lends his voice to the maniacal M.O.D.O.K. (“Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,” in case you were wondering.)
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review for Season 1 of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. The adult-animated series will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, May 21, 2021. M.O.D.O.K. is Marvel by way of Robot Chicken. It’s filled with wall-to-wall jokes and visual gags, brought to life through innovative stop-motion techniques and by an all-star comedy cast. The 10-part series is MCU and comics-adjacent when it wants to rope in a few big Marvel names, but for the most part, it’s an original take on the iconic villain, voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt. The show, co-created by Oswalt and Jordan Blum (American Dad), discards the character’s bizarre comic baggage in favor of a brand-new origin and setting. It also ends up being a surprisingly effective character drama too. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have been more straightforward, but M.O.D.O.K. is quite easily the best Marvel series of 2021 so far.
TV SeriesPosted by
FMX 94.5

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Neil Gaiman slams online backlash over The Sandman casting of Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Some fans have accused Gaiman of selling out, saying he doesn't "give a f*ck" with the casting of Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who appears white in the comics. Gaiman was also slammed for casting the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park for the non-binary role of Desire. "I give all the f*cks about the work," Gaiman tweeted. "I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f*cks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."
Moviesgamingideology.com

The Sandman casts Kirby Howell-Baptise, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and more

Neil Gaiman and Netflix have revealed the next round of casting for Gaiman’s anticipated series adaptation The sand man and it is quite a large group as a dozen or so actors have been announced. Starring The sand man is Kirby Howell-Baptise (The right place), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s MODOK), Mason Alexander Park (Transplants), Donna Preston (Loves Spell), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Joely Richardson (Snowden), Niamh Walsh (Good omens), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (The man who knew infinity), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Sandra James Young (EastEnders) and newcomer Kyo Ra.
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems

He may be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, but the title character in a stop-motion animated Marvel series upcoming on Hulu is really just an insecure little boy at heart. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering Friday, we are introduced to M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt), a canister-shaped, clearly immature...
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Kirby Howell-Baptiste hopes Cruella inspires audiences to find their style, be fabulous

In cracking open the origin story of the villainous Cruella de Vil, Disney unsurprisingly felt compelled to flesh out the histories of a handful of other characters from 101 Dalmatians. While none of said characters had the instantly recognizable style, swagger, and cackle of the fur-obsessed de Vil, that gave Cruella space to breathe some life into its supporting cast, including future Dalmatian owner Anita Darling, here played by the charming Kirby Howell-Baptiste. In the animated original, Anita was a former schoolmate of Cruella’s, and, in the 1996 live-action remake, she was a burgeoning fashion designer (played by Joely Richardson) at the House Of de Vil. Cruella finds the heroine somewhere between the two, a roving reporter who is connected to de Vil through a childhood friendship, making her a crucial pawn in the schemer’s plans to establish herself in the fashion world.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Who Are The Eternals: 5 Quick Things To Know From The Marvel Comics

It is already pretty exciting to know that Eternals, one of the most anticipated 2021 movies, is helmed by an Academy Award winner like Chloé Zhao - the visionary director of Nomadland. However, what especially excites me personally is that this long-awaited installment to the Marvel movies will be the first iteration of the lesser-known superhero team outside of Marvel Comics, which never gave them much time to breathe despite their importance, anyway. Still, there is plenty to learn about the Eternals from the comics before their film hits theaters, starting with where these mysterious immortals came from.
TV SeriesKansas City Star

Don’t like the ‘woke’ casting of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ series? Neil Gaiman doesn’t care

Neil Gaiman's revered comic book series "The Sandman" from the '80s and '90s is finally being made into a television series for Netflix. The comic was a genre-busting, gender-bending horror-ish fantasia that simply didn't care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the show casting nonbinary and Black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?
TV & VideosDeadline

Aziz Ansari & ‘Master Of None’ Music Supervisor Zach Cowie Aim To Reinvent Netflix Series By Saying “More With Less” – The Process

When Aziz Ansari decided to bring Master of None back for a third season, his goal was to completely reinvent the series, breaking new creative ground. “I really wanted to get rid of all of the things that were…like safety nets or crutches,” he explains, “to see how we could make something interesting by stripping away everything people associate with us.”