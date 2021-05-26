‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Expands With 12 More Actors, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
Netflix’s The Sandman has found its Death, along with a dozen new cast members playing popular characters in the streamer’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed comic book series about the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King. But Dream has its siblings, fellow “Endless” who are personifications of abstract concepts like Desire and Despair. The most popular of Dream’s siblings — and the most beloved character of the entire series — is Death, portrayed in Gaiman’s comics as a kindly Goth girl. And taking on this fan-favorite role is The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste.www.slashfilm.com