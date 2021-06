Central Florida pool company provides tips on best pool maintenance following Florida Summer Rain Storms. Swim ‘N Fun, a Central Florida residential pool company, announces their newest blog featuring tips on keeping residential swimming pools maintained after Florida summer rain storms. Bob Wright, owner of Swim ‘N Fun, states, “Summer weather in Florida brings frequent downpours along with the drama of thunder and lightning. Rain water can severely affect the balance of the water in outdoor swimming pools. Rain water is usually acidic and can lower the pH in a swimming pool. Also, the combination of lightning and rain can add nitrogen to a pool. The extra nitrogen can cause algae to grow and thrive. This in turn, can leave homeowners with a green pool. We have several products in our retail store to help combat the green. We invite homeowners to stop by and have their pool water tested in the event the green just won’t go away.”