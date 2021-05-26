Batman Goes Global in September's Batman: The World Anthology
This September, DC Comics will publish Batman: The World, a 184-page hardcover anthology that will take Batman's brand of masked vigilante justice to new locations around the globe, with the stories in the anthology told by local creative teams and the books localized for the following markets: North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan. DC Announced the news today, with Jim Lee saying:bleedingcool.com