There's not much of a bright side to contracting COVID, but people have at least clung to the hope that they'd acquire some immunity after recovering from the virus. Studies have shown that people who had COVID have maintained some level of antibody response after the infection leaves their system, though it's still not clear exactly how long those antibodies last—and how thoroughly they protect you from getting sick again. Now, a new study suggests that you may be in the clear for longer than we previously thought. According to recent research, the overwhelming majority of people who have COVID retain antibodies against the virus for at least 10 months.