Beneath Its Entertaining Surface, 'Snowfall' Reveals Hard Truths

Respawn has shared a little more info about Apex Legends' Pathfinder with a new short film detailing "the truth" about his background. Check it out below. "For so long, I didn't know why I existed or who created me. Now, I know everything. It all started when this energy crisis threatened the Outlands. But there was hope. It was found in a small group of very smart science people who came together from all different parts of the Outlands for one reason: to save everyone. But they needed help, so they created me. These are my creators. My family. And together, we did something special: we solved the energy crisis." Pathfinder goes on to describe how they were attacked, and how he fought to save his family, before they ultimately decided to save the rest of the Branthium from the enemy by destroying the Phase Runner.