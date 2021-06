Standing 34 feet from a target less than 2 inches wide, 17-year-old Aaron Hoversten focuses his Anschütz single shot air rifle sights on a dot with a diameter of the lead in a 0.5 mm pencil. Without aid of a magnifying scope, he squeezes his trigger and the 4.5 mm pellet punctures a neat hole through the paper as he prepares for 59 more shots during the next 75 minutes.