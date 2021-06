BofA Securities analyst Shaun Kelley downgraded MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $38.00. The analyst comments "From here, we are less certain on the OP unit path and accretion, while our and investor preference is shifting to operators over REITs for Vegas exposure (see our MGM upgrade report). Our report Missing out on the Venetian also illustrates how hard it is to bank on external M&A for growth until its structure is resolved. Given these concerns, we are lowering our rating to Underperform from Buy but maintain our $38 PO."