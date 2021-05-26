Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How FRANKENSTEIN Influenced Ultron and Vision

By W.C. Hoag
nerdist.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 is “World Dracula Day,” an annual celebration of the world’s most famous vampire. This year’s gothic celebration brought to mind a different monster. A monster who, though just as famous, often gets the short end of the stick. Mary Shelley does her creation dirty in her 1818 classic novel, but the monster has also been infamously misidentified in the various interpretations and adaptations of the story across time. (For the last time: Frankenstein was the scientist, not the monster.) That there is a monster at all is a shame. A few small tweaks to Shelley’s Frankenstein story could have resulted in the creature as something akin to an Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than a monster.

nerdist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Dracula#Classic Characters#Playboy#The Ultron Program#Avengers#Rsc#Vision#Sokovia#World Dracula Day#Evil#Charismatic Characters#Western Gothic Horror#Vampire#Mcu Doppelganger#Contemporary Pop Culture#Blind Ambition#Heroic Figure#Horror Settings#Human Extinction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Technology
Related
MoviesAntelope Valley Press

Child’s 1931 wish fulfilled by ‘Frankenstein’ showings

When I was six years old, in 1931, my sister Bernice and a boyfriend went to the movies to see the hot, new film, “Frankenstein.”. The next day she told me the plot line of one of the great monster films of all time, but I never had a chance to watch it — until now.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The 'Eternals' Trailer Finally Reveals How Chloé Zhao's Vision Will Fit in the MCU

Of all the movies on Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate, “Eternals” has been the most mysterious, between its sprawling and multicultural ensemble, its Oscar-winning auteur director in Chloé Zhao and its story of a race of immortal beings who have secretly been on Earth for millennia. With the teaser trailer finally released to the world, we now have a greater sense of how Zhao will be integrating her unique cinematic eye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how the Eternals will fit inside the MCU.
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Embracing My “Frankenstein Style” Writing Methodology

Assembling mismatched fragments of ideas and, through some mysterious spark, bringing them to life. An introduction, a body, and a conclusion — it’s simple!. Every story should have an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. A beginning, a middle, and an end. Plus a title — or dare I say,...
TV & VideosCollider

‘WandaVision’ Visual Effects Video Shows How Vision Came to Life

WandaVision was an innovative new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe not just because of its use of storytelling but for the visual effects used on the show. Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies has now made a video breaking down the VFX work of WandaVision, focusing on the various effects used in creating the show, particularly when it comes to Paul Bettany’s Vision. The video is a beautiful look at the transformation from Bettany with a bit of red make-up on and dots all over his face to the Vision we saw on-screen week after week.
TV SeriesComicBook

How Netflix's Sweet Tooth was Secretly Influenced by the Evil Dead Remake

One might think that when a new production plants its roots in New Zealand it might be because of a Lord of the Rings influence. Peter Jackson's trilogy was a huge reason that many films and shows moved to the tiny island nation and filmmakers have admitted to its influence, but an unlikely trendsetter has emerged. For Netflix's upcoming DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth the streamer set up shop in the country, but it had nothing to do with capturing the magic of the scenery as seen in Middle-earth, instead it was about replicating the woods found in the 2013 remake of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Yes, really.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Loki MCU timeline: How Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief is alive explained

This week, Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in Disney+ six-part miniseries Loki. The Marvel villain/anti-hero has had quite a complex history across the MCU movies what with a couple of deaths and the time travel introduced in Avengers Endgame. So here’s a Loki MCU timeline to help fans brush up on his story before the new show begins this Wednesday.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel’s Waldron On “Loki,” “Strange” Writing

“Rick and Morty” writer Michael Waldron has seen his career moving on the fast track recently when he became the head writer on Marvel Studios’ “Loki” TV series – essentially the equivalent of a showrunner on these new Marvel shows. Whatever work he did, Marvel very much liked because he...
MoviesDaily Beast

Tom Hiddleston Is an Absolute Marvel in ‘Loki’

Tom Hiddleston is one of the best things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s about time the sprawling movie (and now also TV) franchise gave him his own showcase. Loki is that and more, and yes, that last sentence did include a pun, since the studio’s latest Disney+ affair is all about time-travel, and the many ways in which it’s controlled by higher supernatural beings and manipulated by Hiddleston’s God of Mischief, who in his first stand-alone saga grapples with issues of identity and agency while also trying to earn his freedom and, potentially, seize control of the Marvel multiverse.
TV SeriesEmpire

Loki Review

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? When, say, a resourceful god of mischief meets a civilisation-swallowing bureaucracy? That’s the surprisingly fun premise of Marvel’s latest TV crossover, which takes their best villain, forces him to do paperwork and somehow makes that enormously entertaining. Think The X-Files meets Brazil, and you’ve got some idea what you’re in for.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Says Loki Will Explain The Trickster’s Horns

Besides looking cool, there’s also a logical explanation for why superheroes and supervillains dress the way that they do. Batman is a man with a fear of bats, so it was only natural he’d leverage that to instil terror in the criminal underworld of Gotham City, especially when he’s just a rich guy with a suit of armor and a grudge at the end of the day.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Disney Plus Series Inspired by David Fincher, Marvel Says

Disney Plus' new Loki series promises to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a time-bending espionage plot and a new cast of characters. To bring the story to life, the show's team drew from the films of director David Fincher for the plot of the film, as reported by Deadline.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Loki Is Different In Tone But Captures Marvel Spirit

Loki picks up right where Avengers: Endgame left off and manages to capture the Marvel spirit in Marvel’s third live-action series on Disney+. This series is so much different in tone from both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It’s the thing I love abut the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio releases films and series that are completely different in tone but at the end of the day, they’re in the same universe. Isn’t that awesome?
TV Seriesscreenanarchy.com

Review: LOKI, Marvelous Mischief

The six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, June 9 on Disney Plus . Subsequent episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesday. I've seen the first two episodes. The third new series in the 2021 edition of the Marvel Streaming Universe, Loki aims squarely at the middle in its first two episodes. That's not a bad thing, though.