How FRANKENSTEIN Influenced Ultron and Vision

May 26 is “World Dracula Day,” an annual celebration of the world’s most famous vampire. This year’s gothic celebration brought to mind a different monster. A monster who, though just as famous, often gets the short end of the stick. Mary Shelley does her creation dirty in her 1818 classic novel, but the monster has also been infamously misidentified in the various interpretations and adaptations of the story across time. (For the last time: Frankenstein was the scientist, not the monster.) That there is a monster at all is a shame. A few small tweaks to Shelley’s Frankenstein story could have resulted in the creature as something akin to an Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than a monster.