Guest column: Newsom transforms taxpayer protection into welfare

The 2021 legislative session convened in the midst of a global pandemic that has affected and disrupted the daily lives of people in every corner of our state. Many Minnesotans were unable to work and earn a steady paycheck, child care became even more scarce, and stability was difficult to find. Many turned to the state for assistance to put food on the table, keep the lights on, and ensure that they could weather these difficult times. As legislators we came into the session with work to do to keep Minnesotans healthy, safe, and secure, and to create a state budget that met the needs of this moment, not to simply help our communities to survive, but to build a future where we can thrive.