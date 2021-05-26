Guest column: Newsom transforms taxpayer protection into welfare
California actually has a government spending limit, hard as that may be to believe, and Gavin Newsom is making a mockery of it, just as his predecessor did. In 1979, a year after signing off on the revolutionary Proposition 13, voters passed Proposition 4, implementing the "Gann Limit," which would peg California's state spending to the 1978-79 level and only let it grow adjusted for inflation and population. State revenues above the voter-approved limit can be reckoned with several different ways, including refunding half of the excess revenues to taxpayers, with the other half going to schools.