'Friends' Reunion Review: A Glossy, Poignant, Careful Trip Down Memory Lane

By Caroline Framke
New Haven Register
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe most shocking revelation of the “Friends” reunion might be that the actors — now six of the most famous in the world — never met until their first table read. From their very first moments swapping jokes and stories around the squashy chairs of Central Perk in 1993, the chemistry between Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was so immediate and so natural that it became very easy for audiences to imagine not just that they were friends, but their friends, too. Recapturing that spark in a reunion special 17 years after the series finale without the smokescreens of their characters, though, would be another challenge entirely.

