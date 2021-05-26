Green Lantern Finds Its Alan Scott As Jeremy Irvine Makes It Official
So last week, there were reports that Jeremy Irvine ( ) was in talks to join Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe in the role of Alan Scott. Well, we can move that from the "reports" column to the confirmed column, with Irvine taking to Instagram to confirm the casting. "Very excited to be joining the DC Universe!! Can't wait to get started," Irvine wrote in the caption to his post before quoting the famed Green Lantern oath- all of which you can check out below.bleedingcool.com