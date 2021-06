RR: Many Sunderland fans watched the play-off final with intrigue as one of our own, Elliot Embleton, started for Blackpool. How did he do in the game, in your opinion?. I thought Embleton had a decent game, found decent pockets of space, constantly on the move and gave options when we were potentially struggling for options, something you love to see in a player. He didn’t seem bothered by the occasion. He also assisted Sir Kenny Dougall for the vital equaliser and his neat football work got the ball out of the corner for our second goal also, was impressed and pleased he stood up when counted.