Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anacortes, WA

Gallery to feature Houston pastels

anacortestoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Houston returns to the Scott Milo Gallery in downtown Anacortes with new pastels in smaller versions including birds, landscapes and a few floral. Also showing are landscapes and Northwest animals in acrylic by Cynthia Richardson, enchanted still life oils by Melissa Goodman, bright floral monoprints with acrylic by Marie Powell and a collection of “amoebe series” flame painted baskets and also glass frit adorned gourds by Lanny Bergner.

www.anacortestoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastels#Art#Art#Enchanted#The Scott Milo Gallery#Northwest#Gallery Facebook#Feature#Bright Floral Monoprints#Collection#Landscapes#Image#Glass#Instagram Pages#Downtown Anacortes#Life Oils#Baskets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Skagit County, WAanacortestoday.com

Native American dancer: 1985

This boy was part of a native American dancing group that took part in the summer celebration of the Deception Pass Bridge’s 50th anniversary in 1985. The anniversary event featured a brief ceremony at the bridge, with a program afterward at Deception Pass State Park. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Anacortes, WAanacortesnow.com

What’s New for Spring & Summer Dining in Anacortes

Nothing beats spending a few days exploring the area’s gorgeous parks and beaches, hiking, or taking a kayak tour. As daylight lengthens and the weather warms, thoughts of spring or summer getaways pop up like sunny daffodils. A tried-and-true destination, especially if for those who don’t want to board a plane, is Anacortes. Nothing beats spending a few days exploring the area’s gorgeous parks and beaches, hiking, or taking a kayak tour.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Get to Know: Kevin Jackman

Occupation: Water quality analyst for Skagit County. Education: “I have a bachelor’s in biotechnology and a master’s in biochemistry. I also went to the police academy — I used to be a police officer.”. Family: “I live in La Conner with my lovely wife Shireen, my brother is in Kingston...
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

ATown Big Band: 2013

Horn section, ATown Big Band, Summer of 2013 at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. Part of summer concert series hosted by Port of Anacortes. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.