Gallery to feature Houston pastels
Amanda Houston returns to the Scott Milo Gallery in downtown Anacortes with new pastels in smaller versions including birds, landscapes and a few floral. Also showing are landscapes and Northwest animals in acrylic by Cynthia Richardson, enchanted still life oils by Melissa Goodman, bright floral monoprints with acrylic by Marie Powell and a collection of "amoebe series" flame painted baskets and also glass frit adorned gourds by Lanny Bergner.