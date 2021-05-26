Cancel
Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was first announced that the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring Prodigal Son wouldn't be returning for a third season, series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver offered a bit of cautious hope when they revealed that "WBTV is shopping it as we speak" for a return. On Wednesday, THR released an article giving a number of studio heads the chance to offer their thoughts on the recently completed Upfronts- and that's when Warner Bros. TV Group head Channing Dungey continued to keep hope alive. When asked which passed-over or canceled series they're trying to find a new home for, Dungey replied, "'Prodigal Son' and 'All Rise,' both of which we're having conversations on." We're sure this is good news for the folks behind the Save Prodigal Son campaign (Twitter: @ProdigalSaviors), who have started the #SaveProdigalSon campaign and are looking for fans to add their voices to the cause. Swing on over to their website (here) to learn how fan efforts are continuing to be organized and sign their petition to help save the series (which you can find here).

bleedingcool.com
