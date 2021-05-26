McClintock’s Message: The racist left

Freedom of speech is one of the most important of our State and federal constitutional rights, which is why the ACLU of Maryland is dedicated to protecting this freedom for all Marylanders. It is vital to prevent the government from stifling dissent and to ensure that people can raise their concerns. Unfortunately, many abuse this freedom and use it for nefarious and often racist purposes. While we do not seek to silence racist rhetoric, we must shine a spotlight when elected officials use it to harm to Black and Brown people and their ability to exercise their own free speech rights to seek change from the government.