Jackson gave up a hit and struck out one without allowing an earned run in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, recording his sixth hold of the season in a win over the Marlins. He did allow two inherited runners to score after entering the game with two on and one out in the seventh inning, but they went on A.J. Minter's ledger. Jackson extended his scoreless streak to 12 appearances and 10.1 innings with the effort, and on the year he boasts a 1.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB over 24.1 frames.