Niantic hit Pokémon GO players with a barrage of announcements this week. We went from not even knowing what the next event, Legendary raid boss, and Shadow Pokémon were to getting treated to multiple blog entries with major news in just a couple of days. The short of it all is: Shadow Ho-Oh is the next Legendary coming to Giovanni's team, the Solstice Event 2021 goes live today with no new wild Shinies or new releases, the Bidoof Breakout event begins next week with the release of Shiny Bidoof, the Pokémon TCG collaboration is live, and one can obtain the card by purchasing GO Fest 2021-branded items from the Pokémon Center. On top of all that, the reveal of the Legendary raid boss may be among 2021's biggest raid features in Pokémon GO: Regigigas.