Every New York Knicks fan should experience a playoff game at Madison Square Garden. I was in the building for Game 2 on Wednesday night, up in the vaccinated section nosebleeds below and behind the Chase Bridge. I arrived super early and got into the arena at 6, an hour-and-a-half before tip-off at 7:30. You could tangibly feel the energy build as the fans funneled in and the game approached. By the time the teams were out on the floor for shoot-around, the Garden had the continuous roar of a sold-out death metal show.