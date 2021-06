The release of a large and intricate JRPG by a small indie studio isn’t something that you hear about very often. In fact, it’s something that you basically never hear about. It should be pretty obvious as to why that is; I mean, come on, quality JRPGs—especially large-scale ones—take a lot of time, money, and effort. And, more often than not, it’s only the industry giants that have all three of those in excess… or any of those in excess. But, sometimes, you manage to make things work despite all of that and push out a game anyway. It doesn’t happen very often, but it does happen, because, hey, Edge of Eternity exists.