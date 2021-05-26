Cancel
NFL

Von Miller: “Patrick Surtain II is the Real Deal”

By Kendell Hollowell
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of days into organized team activities and Patrick Surtain II has already left a strong impression on Super Bowl L MVP Von Miller. The Broncos used the ninth pick in last month's NFL draft to grab the former Alabama defensive back. "Patrick Surtain, that "PS2" guy, he's the...

105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://1051theblock.com/
