FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Monday, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation celebrated the return of summer concerts at Foellinger Theatre with a special news conference at the Theatre. Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel thanked the community and expressed his excitement to be able to once again welcome crowds to the outdoor theater for live music and more. In addition to several concerts already on the schedule, a new show was announced as alternative rockers Incubus will be coming to Foellinger on Monday, September 6 at 8 p.m.