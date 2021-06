A South Jersey motorist died of his injuries over the weekend after his vehicle veered off Interstate 295 and struck a stopped SUV, authorities said. Curtis Lockwood, 66, of Swedesboro, was driving southbound near milepost 8.2 in Oldmans Township in Salem County just before 2 p.m. Saturday when his SUV left the roadway and hit a vehicle parked on the right shoulder because of a mechanical issue, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.