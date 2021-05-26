It's always best not to burn bridges

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; The righteous runs into it and is safe.” Proverbs 18:10 NASBS. Dear Christian, sin is something that we must contend with all of the days we live here in this life. From the very time of conception until now, sin has been raging in the very depth of our souls. It is woven into the fabric of human nature and was pulsating in the heart of man when he drove the iron through the hands and feet of The Lord Jesus Christ as the crowd was crying, “Crucify, crucify Him!” Christian, if so, even now, apart from the restraints of the Holy Spirit we would say, “I will ascend to heaven; I will raise my throne above the stars of God, I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.” Oh valiant warrior, you who cry out, “ Save me, Oh Lord, a sinner.” Yes, you, sin is waging war against your obedience and seeks to overthrow your love for Christ. Its desire is to pull Him off the throne of your own heart and to make you a miserable wretch. But thanks be to God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loves us, will not let us go, nor will He forsake us. For His love is an everlasting love and those who He has saved he will not lose one, just as it is written, “For this is the will of My Father, that everyone who beholds the Son and believes in Him will have eternal life, and I Myself will raise him up on the last day.” Hold fast to your confession of faith without wavering, putting aside all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness. In humility, receive the word of God that He implanted within your heart which is able to save your souls. Remember, in the midst of temptations, the name of the LORD is a strong tower, for He has endured the same temptations as you and conquered them. He enables you to resist them through His Spirit who dwells in you. So trust in the Lord with all of your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all of your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your pathway straight. Run to Him, and there you will find safety.