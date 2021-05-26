Cancel
Public Safety

10851 Stolen Motorcycle...

By Roger
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2021-05-26

Alot of bicycles getting ripped off too already heard of 3 today.. I don't know if they keys were left in it or what but either way don't make it easy for people to rip you off.. Roger May 26, 2021 08:04 AM. WMA 35-40 Years Old stolen from the...

www.edhat.com
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Public Safetyflagscanner.com

Deputy out with stolen vehicle

CCSO Deputies are out with a vehicle they pulled over that is registered as stolen from California. The location of the stop is at the Dennys on Woodlands village Bvd. Officers are not asking for assistance from Flagstaff Police. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing...
Otter Tail County, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Wagon stolen from driveway

A wagon was reported stolen on Monday from a driveway on the north shore of Pelican Lake. The resident told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the wagon was taken from the end of the driveway after it was used to pull garbage cans to the end of the drive. The complainant’s daughter eventually found the wagon at a neighbor’s home. The neighbor told them they thought the complainant was discarding the item with the trash. The wagon was returned and the complainant requested no further action.
Public Safetyq95fm.net

Two Side-by-Sides Stolen

Within in a matter of days, two side-by-sides were stolen from the Big Bear Creek Campground, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff said two different people called 911 to report their razor side-by-side as stolen on June 10. The razors have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen. The reports have been forwarded to the detective division for investigation. Detectives are currently viewing several videos showing the suspects on camera, as well as following up on several tips. The razors stolen are describes as a 2018 Polaris razor High Lifter, orange and black in color and a 2020 Polaris razor 1000, blue and black in color.
Columbia, ILrepublictimes.net

Stolen vehicle evades police

A gray Ford Explorer with license plates that returned stolen from out of the area sped away from a Columbia police officer about 12:15 p.m. Thursday on I-255, continuing westbound into Missouri at speeds about 100 miles per hour. The Columbia officer terminated pursuit due to the high speed and...
Salina, KSksal.com

Business Trailer Stolen

Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from a Salina business. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime around 4:25am Tuesday morning, a suspect pulled onto the lot at 1108 Holiday and hooked up a work trailer owned by Ryan’s Electric and drove off. Police are reviewing...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Motorcycle crash investigation continues

Odessa police have made an arrest in connection to a major crash that occurred Monday night in Northeast Odessa, a press release from the ODP said. At approximately 10:24 p.m., the Odessa police responded to 42nd Street and Englewood in reference to a major crash involving a motorcycle. Investigation revealed...
Clarion, PADerrick

Dirt bike stolen

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 814-226-1710.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Silver laptop reported stolen

At approximately 12:15 p.m., June 17, a theft was reported at a residence in the 1500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported. Reported stolen was a silver colored Acer brand laptop computer. The computer was taken off of the front porch of the residence where it had been left by its owner. The laptop is valued at $500.
Public Safetywlkm.com

Vehicle stolen in Sturgis Township

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a vehicle last week in Sturgis Township. Authorities said the incident occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday in the 25000 block of U.S. 12. The victim told authorities a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen. It had a...
Henderson, KY104.1 WIKY

Stolen license plate in Henderson

On Saturday, an Officer with the Henderson Police Department responded to Holiday Inn Express in reference to a suspicious vehicle. On arrival officers ran the registration plate and attempted contact with the owner. During this investigation it was confirmed the registration plate was stolen off a parked vehicle on Kimsey Lane. Checking the Vehicle Identification Number on the first vehicle, dispatch confirmed the vehicle had already been reported stolen to the Henderson Police Department. At this time no arrest has been made.
Public Safetythemountvernongrapevine.com

Stolen Catalytic Converters

Over the past couple of months deputies have taken several reports of stolen catalytic converters. A number of these are from business vehicles, buses, motorhomes, and commercial trucks that are commonly parked outdoors. Unfortunately, someone with a portable tool can remove one of these in a very short time. We are encouraging people to take extra precautions and security measures when leaving vehicles unattended in unpopulated locations, especially for extended periods of time and report suspicious activity. Patrol deputies have been targeting these areas for extra attention.
Kalamazoo, MIkalamazoopublicsafety.org

Stolen Auto Recovered

Address: 150 E. Crosstown Pkwy., Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Contact: Cpt Habel, Criminal Investigations Division, 337-8139. On June 22nd 2021 at approximately 2:30AM, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer stopped a vehicle with an improper plate in the 400 block of Stuart Ave. Once stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A police K9 was called to the scene and located the suspect within minutes. A check of the vehicle determined it to be stolen and a subsequent search of the area located a suspected stolen revolver. The suspect, a 16 year old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested on numerous felony charges and lodged at the Kalamazoo County juvenile home.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Bicycle stolen on Vernon Avenue

Fergus Falls police were contacted on Sunday at approximately 9:31 p.m. about a stolen bicycle. The complainant’s family member had parked the blue Schwinn mountain bike near the river, behind the 300 block of West Vernon Avenue while playing with friends before it was taken between 8-9 p.m. The bicycle was valued at $350.
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Wallet stolen from Mercedes

SOUTHGATE — A wallet, containing a driver’s license, Social Security card, credit cards and $200 in cash was reported stolen June 13 from a black 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class parked at Motel 6, 18777 Northline Road. The victim, who was from out-of-state, said he had last seen his wallet at 9...
Gypsum, KSksal.com

Skid-Steer Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a Bobcat skid-steer from Agritrails Coop in Gypsum. Deputies say sometime between 9pm on June 11 and 9:07am on June 12, someone rolled a trailer onto the lot and stole the Bobcat that is valued at $10,000. The skid-steer is...
Wyandotte, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Jet Skis stolen

WYANDOTTE — Two Jet Skis were reported stolen the morning of June 10 from a trailer in the 400 block of Biddle Avenue. The owner said he last saw the personal watercraft at 9 p.m. the night before.
Coffeyville, KSkggfradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Returned to Owner

Deputies locate a missing vehicle that was reported stolen earlier this week. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 5100 and 1600 in rural Coffeyville for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies confirmed that it was the 2021 Subaru Forester that was reported stolen from the Coffeyville Walmart.
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Gun Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A gun was taken from a home on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say a 12 gauge pump shotgun was taken along with a baby bottle coin bank. The items taken have a total value of $500. No arrest has been made.
InstagramFergus Falls Daily Journal

Tablet and notebook computer stolen

A resident on the 300 block of North Oak Street reported on Wednesday, June 9, that their LG tablet and notebooks were taken from their residence.