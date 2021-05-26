Cancel
Accident With Multiple Injuries

By Rickie
rockfordscanner.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Sources are reporting an auto accident with multiple injuries. It happened earlier today near Forest Hills and Pepper. 2 Vehicles were involved in the accident. 2 people were reporting injuries. It is not yet known on the severity of the injuries. The...

rockfordscanner.com
