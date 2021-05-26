Accident With Multiple Injuries

If you have been in an accident due to the negligence of a business or property that caused an elevator malfunction or safety hazard, contact a personal injury attorney today. Regardless of how safely we move through the world, accidents happen. Some accidents cause only minor injuries, and we recover quickly and move beyond them with little to no repercussions. Other injuries, however, are more serious and require our full attention to heal, which sometimes means taking time off from work and investing great deals of financial resources. One such injury that comes from a workplace or public building hazard is an elevator injury. Multiple injuries can occur as the result of a malfunctioning elevator. If you have been the victim of such an accident, it is important to know your rights to ensure that you receive full compensation for all medical expenses, lost wages, out-of-pocket costs, and other expenses directly related to the incident.