‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer: The Game Gets Bigger and Deadlier

Back in November of 2019 developer Bedtime Digital released an iOS port of their extremely well-received adventure game Figment: Journey Into the Mind, which had originally launched on PC in 2017. Figment was a surreal adventure where you would explore dreams and fight off nightmares, and because it took place in the mind it was free to showcase all manner of crazy environments and characters. The game plays like a blend of classic point-and-click adventure and hack ‘n slash action game, and its tremendous visual style is paired with outstanding voice acting that brings the entire experience to life. We chose it as our Game of the Week when it released on iOS and I described it then as like “playing a storybook that’s come to life" which I still think is a very accurate description. Check out the trailer.