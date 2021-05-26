‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer: The Game Gets Bigger and Deadlier
Escape Room brought six strangers together in a series of deadly puzzles where only the last one standing would survive. But Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) both beat the system and walked away with their lives. Unfortunately, the game isn’t done with them yet as the two suddenly find themselves in a series of new puzzles with a whole new group of strangers. But this time, the game gets more challenging, because as the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer reveals, everyone else has played before too.www.slashfilm.com