Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Trailer: The Game Gets Bigger and Deadlier

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscape Room brought six strangers together in a series of deadly puzzles where only the last one standing would survive. But Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) both beat the system and walked away with their lives. Unfortunately, the game isn’t done with them yet as the two suddenly find themselves in a series of new puzzles with a whole new group of strangers. But this time, the game gets more challenging, because as the Escape Room: Tournament of Champions trailer reveals, everyone else has played before too.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Holland Roden
Person
Indya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#New York City#Game Room#We Are The Champions#Movie Theaters#Champions Trailer#The Game#Escape Rooms#Tournament#Deadly Puzzles#Time#Dream#Terrified Audiences#Psychological Thriller#Things#Strangers#Subway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video GamesIGN

Marvel Contest of Champions - Bloodlines Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for the mobile fighting game, Marvel Contest of Champions, for a reveal of two new, original characters, Purgatory and Overseer. What would have happened if Morningstar defeated Guillotine and stole her sword back? Alternate reality versions of familiar champions enter The Contest.
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: ‘Escape Room 2’ Shows Indya Moore And Taylor Russell Fighting For Their Lives

Indya Moore (Pose) is taking the lead in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the 2019 thriller franchise Escape Room. The hot new trailer features Moore and the return of Taylor Russell, fighting for survival in a crazed sadistic killer’s deadly game of elaborate puzzles. In the new film, surviving Escape Room hero Zoey (Russell), wants to ensure that the perpetrator behind the deadly game is finally put in jail. But it isn’t too long during a fateful subway ride, she and some other passengers, including Moore’s Brianna character, realize that they are trapped in another game.
Video GamesComicBook

The Escape Game's Remote Adventures Are a Natural Evolution of Escape Rooms

Puzzle rooms where players work together in person to navigate challenges and solve mysteries are common enough now, but those activities come with one big caveat: they’re done in person. Given how gatherings haven’t been as safe or easy in the past year, escape games likely haven’t been at the top of peoples’ lists for things to do. If that’s the case for you but you’re still looking for the familiar challenge of an in-person experience, The Escape Game’s Remote Adventures offers a suitable and surprisingly enjoyable substitute.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Far Cry VR Arcade Game Gets Trailer, Launches Worldwide

The previously-announced Far Cry VR arcade game is launching at locations today, and we’ve got our first look. Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a Zero Latency VR experience and launches at 33 of the company’s locations. The game is set ahead of the events of Far Cry 3 and features the same tropical island environment as well as the game’s iconic villian, Vas. Check out the trailer below.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Abandoned Will Get Its Own PS5 Realtime Trailers App Later This Month to Showcase the Game Uncompressed on the Console

Revealed at the start of April, Blue Box Studios’ upcoming title Abandoned is a cinematic first-person survival horror shooter. There was a brief announcement teaser trailer shown at the time with promises of a full gameplay video to become available soon. Those wanting to view that video will want to consider downloading the Abandoned Realtime Trailers PS5 app that will become available later this month.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New Sonic game coming to PC in 2022, gets official teaser trailer

SEGA has just announced that a new official Sonic game will be coming to PC in 2022. The team behind this new Sonic will be the one that worked on Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces. Additionally, you can find below the game’s official teaser trailer. Furthermore, SEGA is currently working...
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Pixel Ripped’ Studio’s Next Game, ‘YUKI’, Gets a New Gameplay Trailer, Summer Release Date

YUKI is an upcoming VR bullet-hell roguelike from ARVORE, the studio behind the Pixel Ripped games, The Line, and more. Today the studio released a new gameplay trailer showing how players will control the game’s character by flying them around with their hands like an action figure. Yuki is now set to launch this Summer on Quest and PC VR, with a PSVR release planned later this year.
Video GamesRPGamer

Roguebook Gets Combat Trailer

Publisher NACON has released a combat-focused trailer for Abrakam Entertainment’s upcoming deck-building RPG Roguebook. The two-minute video shows off a number of the game’s card-based abilities, as well as the general flow of combat. Players must choose two of the game’s four heroes to take into battle, then play cards to activate their individual abilities. Enemy actions are telegraphed at the beginning of each turn, letting players adjust their strategy accordingly.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Omno, An Atmospheric Adventure Game Inspired by Journey, Gets a New Trailer Showing Off its Strange World

A new trailer has been released for Omno, the Journey-inspired atmospheric adventure game being developed by solo developer Jonas Manke. The video takes viewers through a variety of biomes, features strange-looking animals, and shows off unique platforming mechanics. Omno is currently planned to release in summer 2021 for PS4, Xbox One (as an Xbox Game Pass title), Steam, and Switch.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Gameplay Overview Trailer

Publisher Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games have shared the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay overview trailer. Here’s the new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay overview trailer:. In related news, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance won’t include local cooperative play at launch – you can read...
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Phenomenal Surreal Adventure Game ‘Figment: Journey Into the Mind’ On Sale for Just a Buck

Back in November of 2019 developer Bedtime Digital released an iOS port of their extremely well-received adventure game Figment: Journey Into the Mind, which had originally launched on PC in 2017. Figment was a surreal adventure where you would explore dreams and fight off nightmares, and because it took place in the mind it was free to showcase all manner of crazy environments and characters. The game plays like a blend of classic point-and-click adventure and hack ‘n slash action game, and its tremendous visual style is paired with outstanding voice acting that brings the entire experience to life. We chose it as our Game of the Week when it released on iOS and I described it then as like “playing a storybook that’s come to life" which I still think is a very accurate description. Check out the trailer.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Solar Ash gets a new gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest

Earlier this year, we got a quick look at the promising Solar Ash by the Hyperlight Drifter developer Heart Machine. It was mostly a walkthrough, featuring the developer going over the world and systems the game will have. Today at Summer Game Fest 2021, we finally got a new gameplay trailer for Solar Ash. Skating, hacking, slashing, and a giant dragon boss await.
Video GamesNME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ debuts new Streets of Tarkov trailer

Highly anticipated first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov has received a new trailer for its Streets of Tarkov map. As shown off at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, a new game area under development was shown off called the Streets of Tarkov. The multiplayer game is set...
Video GamesGamespot

The Ryan Reynolds Video Game Movie Free Guy Gets A New Trailer

A new trailer for the Ryan Reynolds video game movie Free Guy has arrived, showing off more of the action-packed film in which Reynolds plays an NPC in a video game. One day, Reynolds' character realizes he is in a video game and it changes his life. He decides to become the good guy and do good in the world, but not everyone likes that plan. The creator of the game in the real world, played by Taika Waititi, is none too pleased and he goes on the offensive against Reynolds. Jodie Comer from Killing Eve also stars, along with Joe Keery from Stranger Things.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Evil Dead: The Game getting gameplay reveal on Thursday

Evil Dead: The Game is set to get its first gameplay reveal this week, lifting the lid on the long-anticipated horror game. Word on the Evil Dead game has been circulating for a little while now, with Saber Interactive announced to be helming the project. The game is set to release later this year, but thus far, we have not seen it in action. That is set change this week, unsurprisingly due to the imminent start of E3 2021. The game's official Twitter account unveiled that we would get to see the game for the first time this Thursday. The reveal will be a part of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff, Geoff Keighley's big E3-adjacent press conference. That is set to start on Thursday, June 10 at 19:00 GMT/ 14:00 EDT / 11:00 PDT.