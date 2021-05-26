Cancel
‘False Positive’ Trailer: Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Doesn’t Seem Like a Bundle of Joy

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 has a special delivery for you on Hulu this summer. In what looks like a new spin on Rosemary’s Baby, Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux star in False Positive as Lucy and Adrian, a couple desperate to get pregnant. After finding what seems like a dream fertility doctor, they finally get their wish. But Lucy doesn’t feel quite right as the pregnancy develops, and she comes to suspect that something sinister might be going on. Watch the False Positive trailer below.

www.slashfilm.com
Gretchen Mol
Justin Theroux
Ilana Glazer
Sophia Bush
Pierce Brosnan
