I think one of the strangest things over the last few years is that Purdue fans have gotten used to not having Notre Dame on the schedule. The teams played every year from 1946-2014. Purdue managed to mostly hold its own against one of the most storied programs in college football in that time, but by around 1986 the Irish really dominated the series. Purdue only won five of the 29 games since 1986. It was very close in several of those affairs, but 5-24 is 5-24.