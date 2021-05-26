Cancel
Durabook is providing a much-needed in-vehicle solution for public safety professionals with its powerful semi-rugged S14I laptop that integrates Precision Mounting Technologies (PMT), a subsidiary of Gamber-Johnson, vehicle docks.

Durabook S14I Laptop With In-Vehicle Dock Meets the Needs of Public Safety Professionals. FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, provides a much-needed in-vehicle solution for public safety with its recently revamped powerful, semi-rugged S14I laptop that integrates with Precision Mounting Technologies (PMT), a subsidiary of Gamber-Johnson, vehicle docks. The unit's advanced design and innovation provide these agencies with best-in-class computing power, incredible storage capability, maximum connectivity, and enhanced security.

