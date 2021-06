Care home leaders have rejected Matt Hancock's claims the government threw a 'protective ring' around them in the early stages of coronavirus crisis. Mike Padgham, the chairman of the Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, said care homes were "forgotten" at the start of the pandemic. The health secretary is facing increasing pressure over his treatment of care home residents. Some were discharged from hospital and sent back to their care homes without being tested for Covid-19 in the early parts of last year. Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings accused Mr Hancock of lying...