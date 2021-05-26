ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. ("FibroGen" or the "Company") (FGEN) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-03212, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from November 8, 2019, through and including April 6, 2021 (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (the "Class").