My buddy Joe in Arkansas called a while back and said he wanted to tell me a story about his friend, a captain at the local fire department. As a first responder, his friend has saved hundreds of lives, but couldn’t save the life of his son when the boy took his own life. Dealing with human suffering in his work for over 20 years, coupled with his own personal suffering, had taken a toll on his mental health. He’d found solace in volunteering for Joe’s organization Steaks 4 Sheepdogs, which tries to “create communities…that are willing to work together and not be so divisive.” Joe added that his friend owned laundromats where he allowed homeless people to wash their clothes for free and has donated significant time and money to underserved communities.